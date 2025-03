Kursk: Ukrainian supply routes blocked

Russians are advancing from many directions

According to military bloggers, the Russian armed forces are advancing on the so-called "cauldron" in Kursk from at least seven directions. Blogger Yuri Podolyaka writes that he is finding it difficult to keep up with events because the Russian advance is proceeding so quickly. Russian forces recaptured three more settlements in Kursk on Sunday after special forces sneaked kilometers through a gas pipeline near the town of Sudzha in a surprise attack on Ukrainian forces.