Joint projects

The Germans are copying us in these areas

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 05:50

Just a few days after the inauguration of the new government in Austria, Germany's neighbors have at least agreed on an exploratory paper setting out the broad outlines of future cooperation between the CDU/CSU and SPD. What are the priorities of the two countries and where are the German neighbors copying us?

0 Kommentare

On Saturday afternoon, Friedrich Merz from the CDU and Lars Klingbeil from the SPD presented the results of the exploratory talks. The exact negotiations will take place in the coming days. Generally speaking, the prospective coalition reveals astonishing parallels with Austria. In both countries, the former major parties are now working together. While the CDU/CSU and the ÖVP can still build on a nice cushion of votes, the Social Democrats in both countries are on the ropes. Fear of the parties on the right (AfD, FPÖ) makes it almost impossible for the negotiations to fail.

A look at the Austrian government program and the German exploratory paper reveals similarities. However, the two countries also want to move in different directions on some points:

