The Germans are copying us in these areas

On Saturday afternoon, Friedrich Merz from the CDU and Lars Klingbeil from the SPD presented the results of the exploratory talks. The exact negotiations will take place in the coming days. Generally speaking, the prospective coalition reveals astonishing parallels with Austria. In both countries, the former major parties are now working together. While the CDU/CSU and the ÖVP can still build on a nice cushion of votes, the Social Democrats in both countries are on the ropes. Fear of the parties on the right (AfD, FPÖ) makes it almost impossible for the negotiations to fail.