“Four things a woman needs to make a career”

"Krone": In your early 60s, you took on a completely new challenge and accepted the job as head of BIG, the federal real estate company. Please, why do you do that?

Christine Dornaus: Some say "Why do you do that?" Others say: "It's great that you're doing it." I probably wouldn't have done it for any other job. But I had an external perception of the BIG and the task. The field of activity and the responsibility appealed to me. Just as the Mayor of Vienna once said that he has the best job in politics, I can say that I have the best job in business.