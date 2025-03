Jürgen Säumel has played in twelve Graz derbies as a professional. The result is slightly negative: the Neumarkt native left the pitch as derby triumphant four times, while the red city rivals were victorious six times. "I still have fond memories of the special atmosphere in the stadium. I was also at the last league derby for a long time in 2007 - we won 1:0 back then and Mario Haas scored our golden goal," says the Sturm coach, who played his first derby (1:2) as an 18-year-old youngster in May 2003.