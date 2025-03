Halls closed! Ice hackers sit on the long bench

Thanks to the Graz99ers, not only the provincial capital is currently in ice hockey fever! But things are boiling in the Styrian leagues after the halls in many places ended the season prematurely - in the middle of the final series. The ice surfaces in Langenwang, Bruck and Frohnleiten were defrosted back in February, while Kapfenberg is currently unable to play due to the Ice Stock World Championships. On Wednesday, there was also a technical problem in Leoben, meaning that nothing is possible there either.