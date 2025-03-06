Male & female domain
Two women talk about their career choices
Carina Weitz (25) chose a classic male domain as a technician at ÖAMTC, Caroline Nussbaum (39) became a hairdresser. In "Krone", they talk about the advantages and disadvantages of professions that are seen as gender-specific.
"Krone": Ms. Weitz, how long have you been in your profession, Ms. Weitz?
Carina Weitz: I've been working as a vehicle technician for around ten years now, and I've been working at the ÖAMTC for three years.
Why did you decide to do this?
I've always been interested in technology and got into it through my circle of friends at the time: Many of them had a moped back then and tinkered with it. That transferred to me. It was clear to me then: I wanted to become a mechanic.
Did you ever think about the fact that it's a "male" profession?
To be honest, no. It was clear to me that I wanted to be a mechanic and I didn't care about the rest. I knew that I would manage the apprenticeship - and the fact that I am a woman was never a problem.
Carina Weitz
What are the advantages of being a woman in a male profession?
I would almost say that there are no direct advantages, you are treated just like a man. But what I have noticed a little is that many women enjoy talking to me and perhaps feel better understood by me. Maybe I explain things a bit more clearly.
Are there any disadvantages?
I think a lot of colleagues were confused at first and didn't know how to deal with me, but it quickly became clear to everyone that I can do the job just like my male colleagues. There were no real disadvantages.
How many women are there in your team?
I'm the only female technician at my base, but I'm not the only woman - I have a few female colleagues in the office.
What do you do better on the job than your male colleagues?
To be honest, I find that difficult to answer. Basically, it's always the case everywhere that someone is better or worse at something - regardless of gender. But if I had to say something right now, I would say that I probably have slightly finer motor skills than my colleagues.
Is there also something that you do worse, where you perhaps find it a little more difficult?
Of course. For example, when something is particularly heavy or is screwed on tightly.
Do you earn just as much as male employees?
Yes, of course!
Would you like more women in your team?
To be honest, I find it almost easier with my male colleagues - and we're a great team.
Caroline Nussbaum runs two salons as a master hairdresser. The number of male employees is slowly increasing.
"Krone": Ms. Nussbaum, why did you want to become a hairdresser?
Caroline Nussbaum: That's a good question. I actually wanted to go into the medical field, but then I realized that I would suffer too much with the patients. As I am creative, enjoy working and talking to people and appreciate craftsmanship, I decided to go into this profession.
And with success?
Yes, I am a Strassl franchise partner. I set up my first salon in 2009 and now run two.
Have you ever thought about the fact that many people see it as a typically female profession?
It is at least described as a typical female profession and also devalued. Aha, you're a hairdresser, couldn't you think of anything else? Yet we are psychotherapists, conversation partners, chemists and beautifiers. And you have to be honest - not every trend suits every head.
Why are there fewer men in your field?
There are already more. I have 16 employees, three of whom are men. I really like hiring men, they loosen up the team.
What other advantages do male colleagues have?
They are more open and are usually better received by female customers. As the majority of customers are female, they also receive more tips. And if you look at the top hairdressers in the country and internationally, you can see that they are all men.
Why is that?
I ask myself the same question. I think they simply have a good sense and more courage to try something new.
What prejudices are there against hairdressers?
That we're stupid and don't have any better ideas when it comes to choosing a job. But we practise a craft that we have learned for at least three years. And we always have to keep learning. It's absolutely not a profession where you can stand still. You have to be creative.
You are also a mother of two. How do you juggle your job and family?
Difficult. But luckily I have a great partner and family who support me. And Vienna has good kindergarten and afternoon childcare facilities.
Service providers and trades should be recognized and appreciated more again. That would also attract more people to the profession.
Caroline Nussbaum
Is it difficult to find new employees?
Yes, whether male or female. I am always on the lookout for staff. I also like to employ mothers. In my experience, they are the most motivated employees after maternity leave.
What do you consider to be a typical woman's job?
Beautician, chiropodist, but also kindergarten teacher.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
