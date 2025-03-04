Major construction sites: No grace period for the government

A tightly packed program awaits the new ministers. The head of government, Christian Stocker (ÖVP), Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) , will be making their first media appointments. The other ministers are also expected to give interviews and familiarize themselves with their new workplace.

The first Council of Ministers will meet on Wednesday. Whether and which decisions will be made was still open on Monday. Some things could be prepared for the National Council meeting on Friday. A two-hour question and answer session with journalists is reportedly planned afterwards.

On Thursday, Stocker will attend the special EU summit on Ukraine and US relations in Brussels. The Budget Committee is meeting in Vienna, where some things are being prepared for the meeting on Friday.

There, the government will make its grand appearance in the National Council. Stocker will traditionally make his government statement.