It's all about "doing"
Major construction sites: No grace period for the government
The "Zuckerl" coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS has been sworn in. The many ladies and gentlemen now have their hands full and no more grace period. Because there are major construction sites.
Monday morning in sunny Vienna. The routine that Alexander Van der Bellen has long internalized starts punctually at 11 a.m. in the Hofburg. Swearing in. This time a new federal government. Five months after the National Council elections, the time has come. 155 days after the National Council elections, the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS form the first three-party coalition of the Second Republic.
With an "okay", accompanied by smiles from those present, the 81-year-old head of state finalized the formal act, after the parties had already reached an agreement days before and the NEOS had received the blessing of their party members to join a government on Sunday.
Good things come to those who wait. Whether it really will be good remains to be seen.
Bundespräsident Alexander Van der Bellen
Federal President calls for unity
Before the official ceremony, the President gave a speech to the future members of the government - 21 of them, led by 64-year-old lawyer and now Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP), including state secretaries. In total, Van der Bellen has sworn in 155 ministers and 21 state secretaries during his term of office. There have also been several state governors. A coming and going in the Hofburg.
"I am glad that you have jumped over your shadow," said the President. Now it's about working together in these not very calm times: "Now it's about getting things done." Everyone pledged their allegiance - the still acting Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) added "So help me God".
At 11.32 a.m. the final photo of the new government. It is reminiscent of a photo from a school trip. The atmosphere is relaxed, people are celebrating and chatting, even before the swearing-in ceremony.
The President named the central challenges - from economic and social stability to climate and European strength - and wished those involved all the best for the difficult task. And used an old saying: "Good things come to those who wait." Postscript: "Whether it will be really good remains to be seen."
The budget issue: saving money will be the biggest hurdle
There are indeed a number of issues that the Zuckerl coalition will have to deal with. First and foremost the budget issue. According to experts' calculations, the six billion euros that are to be saved this year could increase to eight. Sounds difficult in view of the various approaches - Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer is considered to be a left-leaning member of the SPÖ and an opponent of liberal economic policies à la ÖVP and NEOS.
Dense program for the new government
A tightly packed program awaits the new ministers. The head of government, Christian Stocker (ÖVP), Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) , will be making their first media appointments. The other ministers are also expected to give interviews and familiarize themselves with their new workplace.
The first Council of Ministers will meet on Wednesday. Whether and which decisions will be made was still open on Monday. Some things could be prepared for the National Council meeting on Friday. A two-hour question and answer session with journalists is reportedly planned afterwards.
On Thursday, Stocker will attend the special EU summit on Ukraine and US relations in Brussels. The Budget Committee is meeting in Vienna, where some things are being prepared for the meeting on Friday.
There, the government will make its grand appearance in the National Council. Stocker will traditionally make his government statement.
Government salaries of around 400,000 euros per month
The large government - costing a total of around 400,000 euros per month in salaries - began to take over its portfolios on Monday and emphasized that it wanted to act constructively. The handover of office is something of a short-term honeymoon for the new ministers. Gifts, flowers, applause from civil servants and unctuous words from the predecessor for the successor await in the ministries' palaces. In other words, everything is still blissful - the political war of the roses comes later.
Before leaving politics, Alexander Schallenberg had the opportunity to present the handover of office in his dual role. At 12.40 pm, Schallenberg handed over the keys to the Federal Chancellery to the new ÖVP Chancellor Stocker, followed three hours later by the next handover. Schallenberg welcomed Meinl-Reisinger to the Foreign Ministry.
The color change in the Vice Chancellery was similarly harmonious. "Dear Andi, this is actually one of the shabbiest buildings in Vienna," said Werner Kogler at the handover to Babler. But it was one of the "nicest jobs".
By the way: there have already been bigger governments. For example, under Fred Sinowatz (1983-1986) or the provisional cabinet from 27 April to 20 December 1945, which had a total of 39 members. However, Austria had completely different problems back then.
