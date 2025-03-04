Defensive measure at last
Pigeon infestation at school became a health risk
Handrails and access ramps had become unusable for pupils and the city of Innsbruck had been paralyzed for years in discussions about animal welfare. Now a solution has finally been found.
Pigeon droppings on the grounds of the Innsbruck Music Middle School and Olympic Village Middle School had been a source of annoyance and horror for years - for pupils and their parents, but also for sports clubs that held tournaments in the local hall. The reason was a pigeon loft in the roof of the secondary school. Attempts to relocate it to the nearby industrial estate were unsuccessful: The animals stayed.
There was imminent danger. The escape route was simply not safe to use.
Liste-Fritz-Parteichefin Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider
Local inspection confirmed worst fears
"We received reports and complaints from concerned citizens about catastrophic conditions," reports Liste Fritz leader Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider: "A site inspection confirmed the worst fears. The escape route was completely covered in pigeon droppings and the handrails were also completely filthy. That's why we reacted immediately and submitted a motion to the local council to support the two schools, the children, teachers and parents," says the Fritz party leader.
Multiple indications of problems
This apparently prompted the city government to take action - "after months, as the two schools had repeatedly pointed out the dangerous situation and made several representations to those responsible".
Terrace renovated at a cost of millions of euros unusable
But apparently it took pressure from the opposition "for something to finally happen. As a result of our intervention, the sensitive area was cleaned and a pigeon net was installed during the semester break, as we had requested. Actually, the city should have taken action years ago." Especially because it renovated a terrace for two million euros so that it could be used as an outdoor classroom. But the pigeons have successfully prevented this - until now!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
