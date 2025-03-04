Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Defensive measure at last

Pigeon infestation at school became a health risk

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 10:00

Handrails and access ramps had become unusable for pupils and the city of Innsbruck had been paralyzed for years in discussions about animal welfare. Now a solution has finally been found.

0 Kommentare

Pigeon droppings on the grounds of the Innsbruck Music Middle School and Olympic Village Middle School had been a source of annoyance and horror for years - for pupils and their parents, but also for sports clubs that held tournaments in the local hall. The reason was a pigeon loft in the roof of the secondary school. Attempts to relocate it to the nearby industrial estate were unsuccessful: The animals stayed.

Zitat Icon

There was imminent danger. The escape route was simply not safe to use.

Liste-Fritz-Parteichefin Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider

Local inspection confirmed worst fears
"We received reports and complaints from concerned citizens about catastrophic conditions," reports Liste Fritz leader Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider: "A site inspection confirmed the worst fears. The escape route was completely covered in pigeon droppings and the handrails were also completely filthy. That's why we reacted immediately and submitted a motion to the local council to support the two schools, the children, teachers and parents," says the Fritz party leader.

Massive cleaning work was necessary on the school grounds. (Bild: Liste Fritz)
Massive cleaning work was necessary on the school grounds.
(Bild: Liste Fritz)

Multiple indications of problems
This apparently prompted the city government to take action - "after months, as the two schools had repeatedly pointed out the dangerous situation and made several representations to those responsible".

Terrace renovated at a cost of millions of euros unusable
But apparently it took pressure from the opposition "for something to finally happen. As a result of our intervention, the sensitive area was cleaned and a pigeon net was installed during the semester break, as we had requested. Actually, the city should have taken action years ago." Especially because it renovated a terrace for two million euros so that it could be used as an outdoor classroom. But the pigeons have successfully prevented this - until now! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Neuner
Philipp Neuner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf