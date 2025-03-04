Pigeon infestation at school became a health risk

Terrace renovated at a cost of millions of euros unusable

But apparently it took pressure from the opposition "for something to finally happen. As a result of our intervention, the sensitive area was cleaned and a pigeon net was installed during the semester break, as we had requested. Actually, the city should have taken action years ago." Especially because it renovated a terrace for two million euros so that it could be used as an outdoor classroom. But the pigeons have successfully prevented this - until now!