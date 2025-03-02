Why not become a nun and join a convent?

Rehearsal week in the convent

Julia Binder was also positively surprised by TheoTag and the activities on offer: "I chose the area of religious life. We spoke to a nun, an abbot and two brothers. And to be honest, I had a completely different picture of it. I thought it was a closed society where everyone was silent and praying all day and very pious. But it's not like that at all. The nuns and brothers live like a kind of family and go on vacation together. I find that exciting, and I would like to try out a trial week in a monastery. This alternative way of life, away from the stress of everyday life, can also make you happy."