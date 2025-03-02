Schoolgirl ponders:
Why not become a nun and join a convent?
At the TheoTag in the diocese of Linz, pupils found out about possible careers in the church. They discovered that there is a wide range of possibilities. One young lady took a particular liking to it and may go one step further ...
Study theology and become a priest? Really now? Doesn't sound very exciting to many young people. But very few of them knew that this course of study opens up far more career opportunities. At TheoTag in Linz, it quickly became clear that not everything about the church is as dusty as it sometimes seems. Numerous workshops aroused the interest of around 120 pupils.
Pastoral care in prison
"Included and excluded" was the name of a course on pastoral care in prison. "It was very emotional, I could really empathize with it. These are topics that you don't have to deal with in your private life," said Oliver Tkatzuk (17) from Linz. Katharina Knogler (17) chose the seminar "Create future! Young Caritas": "I'm interested in the care sector and what Caritas does there, but also in children and refugees. I really like that," summarized the Wels native.
Pastoral care in prison: that's a topic you don't have to deal with in your private life. It was very emotional.
Oliver Tkatzuk (17)
Rehearsal week in the convent
Julia Binder was also positively surprised by TheoTag and the activities on offer: "I chose the area of religious life. We spoke to a nun, an abbot and two brothers. And to be honest, I had a completely different picture of it. I thought it was a closed society where everyone was silent and praying all day and very pious. But it's not like that at all. The nuns and brothers live like a kind of family and go on vacation together. I find that exciting, and I would like to try out a trial week in a monastery. This alternative way of life, away from the stress of everyday life, can also make you happy."
Around 20 to 30 students start at the Catholic Private University of Linz each semester.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.