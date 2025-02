Gift drives helpful neighbor to ruin

Not everything that is right is also just - that's what 76-year-old Othmar Rahstorfer from Linz has been thinking for months. For years, he had looked after a neighbor (then 98). The senior citizen was very generous at the end of 2018 and gave the Linz resident a painting by the famous Tyrolean painter Alfons Walde as a thank you. A declaration of donation was even drawn up.