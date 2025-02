Biochemists on the hunt for the “plastic eater”

The deadly consequences of the plastic carpet are well documented - animals such as sea turtles die from eating plastic, aquatic animals and seabirds become entangled in orphaned fishing nets. The human preference for plastic is fatal for marine ecosystems and a reduction in the mountains of plastic waste is essential - for example through savings, bans (e.g. on straws) or bioplastics, which do decompose over time. However, researchers are also looking for new weapons against the non-biodegradable plastic that is already out there. Artificial intelligence and genetic engineering could provide a solution.