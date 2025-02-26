Austria’s first episcopal vicar

Barbara Velik-Frank, born in Vienna in 1968, married with two grown-up daughters.

After studying Catholic theology and independent religious education in Vienna, she worked for many years in international development cooperation, including four years in a social project in Brazil and in project management and educational work for several NGOs.

Velik-Frank taught religion at secondary schools in Klagenfurt and Villach until 2014. She then worked as a pastoral or parish assistant (Arnoldstein, Vorderberg, Egg, Thör-Maglern) and in regional work (Villach and Villach-Land). In 2014, she took over the management of the training course for diocesan pastoral assistants and the management of the Arbeitsgemeinsachft Gemeindeberatung.

Barbara Velik-Frank already dealt with women in the church in her dissertation.