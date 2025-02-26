New transparency?
The race for the head of the holding company in Graz has long been open
The three-party coalition in Graz City Hall actually set out with the intention of filling top positions transparently and fairly. Party affiliation should never play a role. At least that was the promise made by the KPÖ, Greens and SPÖ. This intention has recently started to falter.
As reported, Armin Egger, the long-time boss of the trade fair, wrote an angry letter to the media in which he eloquently expressed his displeasure at not being invited to the hearing as the new, old MCG boss.
As the appointment process with an agency close to the SPÖ and report to a search committee, in which all three coalition parties are represented, left some questions unanswered, the MCG minority shareholders WKO, Chamber of Agriculture and Steiermärkische also vented their anger - in order to calm the waves, a round table was held on Tuesday afternoon with City Councillor Manfred Eber (KPÖ).
3,000 employees and 200,000 euros
However, the head of the trade fair (the Management Board is being reduced from two to one at the request of politicians) is not the only personnel position that needs to be filled this year. With the three-member executive board of the holding company, the absolute top jobs in Graz are also about to be advertised. The Chairman of the Management Board is not only the boss of around 3,000 employees, but also brings with him an annual salary of around 200,000 euros - which also applies to the other two positions on the Management Board.
The name Leonore Gewessler comes up again and again. However, the former minister is also being touted as the most promising candidate to succeed Green Party leader Werner Kogler. So who will steer the city's flagship? Of course, nothing is official yet, as the tendering process is only due to start soon. But names are being discussed behind the scenes. According to reports, Gert Heigl, currently Board Director for Infrastructure and Energy, is in pole position.
Appeasement for the SPÖ
The powerful trade union boss Horst Schachner in particular is said to be campaigning for him. It is also rumored that this could be a concession to the SPÖ. Although officially a member of the city hall coalition, it does not even play a minor role in realpolitik - and so the Reds could at least be appeased with the head of the holding company. The previous and long-standing head of the holding company, Wolfgang Malik, who is currently still on an ÖVP ticket, could therefore come away empty-handed.
Alexandra Loidl, currently head of waste management, is to take Heigl's previous post. The former Green deputy mayor and current Holding supervisory board member Lisa Rücker is said to have made this point in a recent meeting between Mayor Elke Kahr and members of the supervisory board.
Blue "connector" to the provincial governor
Mark Perz, of all people, is to keep his seat on the board. Of all people, because his appointment was extremely controversial at the time under the Black-Blue coalition, as he was the only candidate at the time. However, the fraternity member can only be accused of a few professional shortcomings and the coalition also sees him as a liaison to the blue state governor.
So, everything is actually super transparent anyway, isn't it? "For the first time, the tender will be carried out according to our objectivity guidelines," clarifies the office of the responsible city councillor Manfred Eber (KPÖ).
