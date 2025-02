Equal Pay Day: “The environment didn’t trust me enough”

"When we talk about equal pay, we also talk about self-confidence," says Iris Filzwieser. It was always clear to her that she wanted to go into technology. At the age of 15, she decided to attend a technical college and later completed a doctorate in metallurgy at the University of Leoben. Today, the 53-year-old is Managing Director of the globally active metal company Mettop and the first woman to head Austrian Cooperative Research.