Fish also benefit from the new electricity

Excavators and trucks make their way past each other on the narrow towpath along the Salzach. Work on the hydropower plant at the mouth of the Fischach is in full swing. "I am very proud of this flagship project," says Bergheim's mayor Robert Bukovc (ÖVP). Not only the municipality will benefit from the 5.5 million euro project, but also the fish. Ascent aids will enable them to migrate to Lake Wallersee.