Tense situation
Automatically saved draft
The economic engine in Austria has started to stutter. The number of unemployed has risen continuously in recent months. In the easternmost federal state, the new government wants to take countermeasures. More emphasis is being placed on business development, training and apprentices.
"When the number of job seekers increases, there is nothing to gloss over. However, there can only be one response to this, and that is to react quickly to new challenges in the fight against unemployment." This guideline is being followed by Leonhard Schneemann, State Councillor for Economic Affairs, and Robert Hergovich in his role as SPÖ Club Chairman and Labor Market Spokesman.
Stable situation
The mood in companies nationwide is tense. Burgenland can at least point to better data than other federal states. The rise in unemployment in the easternmost province has been lower than the Austrian average in recent months. With 112,800 employees on average, Burgenland had a stable employment situation in 2024.
Positive outlook
"The start to this year's economic year has been confident. With 109,000 employees, the highest January figure has been registered," is the initial assessment. According to labor market data for January 2025, Burgenland is the only province without an increase in job seekers.
"Enormous efforts in the form of targeted measures are still required to strengthen the location. An active economic and labour market policy is anchored in the new government programme," emphasizes Schneemann. Hergovich refers to the focus on qualification and apprenticeship training.
A range of measures
The expanded concept is based on four pillars. Firstly, economic development is to provide fresh impetus to support existing companies and encourage new businesses to settle here. Secondly, economic policy will focus even more on innovation and technology, research and development, internationalization and the strengthening of small and medium-sized domestic companies.
Thirdly, the framework conditions for new businesses and start-ups in particular should become more attractive. Fourthly, the focus is also on new initiatives for the training of skilled workers. "The state and the business agency are aiming for sustainable growth in order to create and secure jobs," announces Schneemann.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.