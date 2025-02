Minister causes a stir in the post carousel

The Zuckerl coalition will consist of 14 ministers and three state secretaries plus the chancellor. That would be the average. According to current plans, the ÖVP and SPÖ will each have six ministers and one state secretary and the NEOS two ministers and one state secretary. The balance of power of the three coalition partners is as follows: ÖVP 26.27 percent, SPÖ 21.14 percent and the NEOS 9.14 percent. And these are the names: