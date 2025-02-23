AfD in lurking position
Is Germany voting for a change of political power today?
It is the most important election in Europe this year: following the premature end of the coalition government (SPD, Greens, FDP), Germany is electing a new Bundestag today. The CDU/CSU is considered the clear favorite and could regain the chancellorship lost to the SPD in 2021. Strong gains and second place are predicted for the right-wing AfD.
According to the polls, the CDU/CSU with its candidate for chancellor and CDU leader Friedrich Merz is likely to become the strongest force.
AfD in second place according to polls
The CDU/CSU are polling between 28 and 32 percent, followed by the AfD (20 to 21 percent). They are followed by the SPD (14 to 16%) and the Greens (12 to 14%). The Left Party could enter parliament with up to 8%. The FDP (4 to 5 percent) and the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance (3 to 5 percent) have to tremble.
Complicated government formation expected
Based on the polls, forming a government is likely to be a major challenge. Merz is aiming for a two-party coalition with the SPD or the Greens - while Bavaria's Minister President and CSU leader Markus Söder is strictly opposed to a black-green coalition. If several small parties get over the five-percent hurdle, the CDU/CSU will probably have to rely on a third coalition partner. This could mean greater instability, as with the failed traffic light system.
Bundestag to be smaller - around 100 fewer MPs
The new Bundestag will be significantly slimmer than before due to a reform. The number of MPs has been limited to 630 - more than 100 fewer than at present. The short winter election campaign was recently dominated by the debate on limiting migration. The second major topic was the weakening economy.
Incidentally, surveys show that around a fifth of voters are still undecided as to whether and who they will vote for. Today, around 59 million people are eligible to vote.
Courting the undecided
The parties were therefore still courting undecided voters on Saturday. "I don't believe in miracles, but in an election victory," said Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on the fringes of an election campaign event in his home town of Potsdam. "I am convinced that this time it will be the case that many people will only decide at the polling station."
Merz and Söder, on the other hand, were already confident of victory at their final event in Munich.
On Saturday, there were also riots between right-wing and left-wing demonstrators in the Swiss home of AfD chancellor candidate Alice Weidel.
