“We just have to win the last game!”

"Krone" : Two years of coaching duo Kirk Furey and David Fischer, the KAC has finished first twice - what is the secret of your success?

Kirk Furey: We focus on the process, think from day to day and have good and open communication. It is very important that we listen to the players. As a coaching staff and as a club, we try to do everything we can to create the perfect conditions for the players - in the end it depends on their performance. We have a good management team and young players who have developed really well.