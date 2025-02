Rangnick also liked the successful premiere

Beaming faces, great relief! Austria's women's footballers gave their new team boss Alexander Schriebl an ideal debut with a 1:0 win against Scotland in their Nations League opener. Men's team boss Ralf Rangnick was also watching from the stands and had words of praise: "The girls did well, took the lead after a nervous start and deserved to win." In general, the soccer professor has a lot of love for the "female kick": "I'll see what I can do, I've already done it under Irene Fuhrmann," he alluded to Schriebl's predecessor, whose time was up after missing out on Euro 2025. Nevertheless: "Women's soccer has developed very positively."