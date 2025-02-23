Technology for rockets
How the vast land is now conquering infinite expanses
When the new European carrier rocket Ariane 6 launches into space for the second time from the Kourou space center in French Guiana, South America, next Wednesday, technology from Lower Austria will make a significant contribution to the success of the mission.
The company Beyond Gravity produces the special insulation for the individual stages of the rocket in Triestingtal. In order to protect the exhaust systems of the rocket's lower stage from the extreme heat generated during the launch, a special high-temperature insulation made of a glass and ceramic fabric has been developed at the plant in Berndorf, in the district of Baden.
Enormous heat load
"The rocket engine has to withstand up to 1500 degrees Celsius for a few minutes. That's a temperature at which iron begins to melt," says Wolfgang Pawlinetz, member of the management board of Beyond Gravity Austriia and head of the company's thermal and mechanisms business, explaining the stresses to which the material is exposed during the space adventure.
Satellites transported into space
Special insulation from Berndorf is also installed in the upper stage of Ariane 6. These consist of glass fabric and polymer films, a cost-effective alternative to conventional ceramic products. These foils are used near the so-called Vinci engine. This is ignited up to four times during the mission to deploy satellites at different points in space.
Having its own access to space is immensely important for Europe. Cutting-edge technology from Austria contributes significantly to the smooth functioning of the European Ariane 6 launch vehicle.
Wolfgang Pawlinetz, Beyond Gravity Austria
At the forefront of research
Lower Austria has taken a leading role in technical developments for space technologies in Austria and cooperates closely with the European Space Agency ESA. Beyond Gravity is the largest space supplier in the country. The company employs 240 people throughout Austria, with almost 25 specialists working at the plant in Berndorf.
