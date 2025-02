A schnapps for the celebrated world champion

Exactly 15 days after her hussar ride in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, super-G world champion Stephanie Venier received a customary reception in her Tyrolean home town of Oberperfuss on Friday evening and was celebrated for her latest success - including a band, the local ski club and the Oberperfuss rifle company, who fired a salute for Venier. "It's great that you all came," beamed the 31-year-old, who was presented with the Cross of Merit of the municipality and a wellness voucher. There were also carnival doughnuts with the local heroine's name written in the sugar.