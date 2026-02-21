Low-cost airline
Graz Airport still not on Ryanair’s schedule
Graz is still not a destination for low-cost airline Ryanair in its 2025 summer flight schedule. However, this is not a problem for Graz Airport. The Irish airline is also calling for cost reductions for airlines in Austria.
While Michael O'Leary, CEO of Irish low-cost airline Ryanair, talks of a 160 percent increase in traffic in Austria since 2019, Graz continues to play no role in the announced summer flight schedule for 2025. Wolfgang Grimus, managing director of Graz Airport, is relaxed about this: "Graz Airport has 33 destinations in its program; we are not dependent on Ryanair."
The low-cost airline will fly five new routes next summer: from Vienna to Salerno, from Linz to Bari, London, and Alicante, and from Salzburg to Alicante. Klagenfurt Airport is also on the airline's flight schedule. Graz passengers, on the other hand, will have to travel to the capitals of neighboring provinces to take advantage of Ryanair's offers. "We are in constant talks with various airlines, including Ryanair. However, there are currently no concrete plans for Ryanair flights to and from Graz," says Grimus.
The reason for this is the costs that the airline would incur if it included Graz Airport in its flight schedule. "It's not because of a lack of demand in Graz," explains Grimus. Ryanair has not responded to a request for comment from the "Krone" newspaper on this issue.
Austria should abolish air traffic tax
At the beginning of the month, O'Leary sharply criticized the costs in Austria. He said the air traffic tax and high airport fees were damaging to Austrian tourism and air traffic. Austria is one of the most expensive countries for airlines in Europe, he said. The Irishman addressed the Austrian government directly in a statement: "Ryanair today (February 5) once again called on the new Austrian government to abolish the harmful air traffic tax, which at €12 per passenger is one of the highest in Europe. This exorbitant tax, combined with Austria's very high airport and security charges, damages Austria's competitiveness as a travel destination compared to EU countries with lower costs."
According to the low-cost airline, Austria is still struggling to reach pre-coronavirus traffic levels. However, Ryanair wants to support Austria in achieving traffic growth of up to 50 percent if the costs are changed or abolished.
