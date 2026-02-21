Graz Airport still not on Ryanair’s schedule

Austria should abolish air traffic tax

At the beginning of the month, O'Leary sharply criticized the costs in Austria. He said the air traffic tax and high airport fees were damaging to Austrian tourism and air traffic. Austria is one of the most expensive countries for airlines in Europe, he said. The Irishman addressed the Austrian government directly in a statement: "Ryanair today (February 5) once again called on the new Austrian government to abolish the harmful air traffic tax, which at €12 per passenger is one of the highest in Europe. This exorbitant tax, combined with Austria's very high airport and security charges, damages Austria's competitiveness as a travel destination compared to EU countries with lower costs."