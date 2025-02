With new impulses and heart for open accounts

I'm full of anticipation, I can hardly wait." Alexander Schriebl is eager to make his debut as the new women's team boss - on Friday (18, live on ORF Sport+) in Ried against Scotland at the highest Nations League level. "A top team with incredible players, a lot of heart and pride. So it will be extremely intense." For the 46-year-old former professional, the most important thing is: "We want to be straightforward, courageous and intense. Everyone should put themselves at the service of the team." If his team were to play strongly and win 2:0? "Then I would already be feeling very happy."