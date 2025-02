When selfies and TikTok challenges end fatally

15-year-old Caroline is dead - she died after a fatal fall in a former cement factory in Kaltenleutgeben. Initial suspicions suggest that she may have tried to carry out a TikTok test of courage called the "Lost Place Challenge" together with her friends. This involves reaching places that are difficult to access and capturing the whole thing in photos and videos. Such challenges are not uncommon on the short video platform. And time and again, people are killed during the challenge - especially children and young people.