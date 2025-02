Bigorexia: when muscle building becomes an addiction

"I have to surpass myself, exhaust myself and let out all the energy I have inside me," said Lizarazu, describing the symptoms of his muscle addiction, in which those affected perceive the development of their own muscles as inadequate - even if the muscles are already above average. At the age of 55, the former footballer is the exception rather than the rule, but he is by no means alone: although the disorder can affect anyone, it increasingly affects boys and young men.