Expensive and inefficient: new criticism of the climate ticket

Oecolution calls for promotion of climate adaptation

However, the business-oriented association Oecolution is calling for more focus to be placed on adapting to climate change. Funding for measures that serve both climate protection and adaptation, for example to extreme heat waves, would be ideal. This would include, for example, heat pumps that can also cool, or thermal refurbishment, as insulation not only reduces heating requirements in winter, but also protects against heat in summer. This would also reduce emissions. Companies will have to invest a lot of money in adaptation measures in the coming years. The problem of global warming is real and the economy now needs support to adapt to it, says Oeocolution Managing Director Elisabeth Zehetner.