Now comes action in Styrian asylum homes

Political reactions are coming from the black and blue parties, who have already anchored stricter asylum rules and security laws in their Styrian government program. "The atrocity is deeply shocking and simply abhorrent," says ÖVP leader Manuela Khom. "Islamism, radicalism and hatred must have no place on our streets." This act must be followed by "the harshest consequences": "Anyone who wants to live here must abide by our laws without ifs and buts. That is a basic requirement."