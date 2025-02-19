After terror in Villach
Now comes action in Styrian asylum homes
The terror in Villach took place virtually on Styria's doorstep. The blue-black state government sees its course confirmed and wants to sharpen up its measures against radical Islam. The "Krone" knows the plans.
The knife rampage in Villach also caused horror in Styria. Our province has often been targeted by terrorists, and the extremist scene is the second largest in Austria. An alarm signal!
Political reactions are coming from the black and blue parties, who have already anchored stricter asylum rules and security laws in their Styrian government program. "The atrocity is deeply shocking and simply abhorrent," says ÖVP leader Manuela Khom. "Islamism, radicalism and hatred must have no place on our streets." This act must be followed by "the harshest consequences": "Anyone who wants to live here must abide by our laws without ifs and buts. That is a basic requirement."
Current options no longer up to date
Khom appeals to the federal government, which bears the main responsibility, to enable an expansion of internet surveillance in order to be able to investigate extremists: "Telecommunications in the Islamist scene are shifting to internet services. The fact that the current surveillance options only cover cell phones and landline numbers is simply no longer up to date."
The Deputy Governor does not see this as an "eavesdropping attack", but as "crime prevention". Austria is one of the laggards in Europe in this area.
However, the FPÖ is implementing what is possible on the state side in the fight against terror - the "Krone" has a detailed plan of measures for this. State Councillor for Social Affairs Hannes Amesbauer wants to "act instead of talk after the Islamist atrocity", as he says to "Krone": "I am therefore taking immediate measures within the scope of my powers!"
Asylum homes inspected, charter abolished
In coordination with the responsible provincial department, organized asylum homes in Styria are being monitored more closely and more staff are being recruited if necessary. Those providing accommodation will be made aware of the need to report any perceptions that suggest radicalization tendencies. "If problem neighborhoods are identified, they will be closed," emphasizes Hannes Amesbauer; there will be no leniency or warnings.
And there are other points that the liberal politician wants to implement immediately: a study on persons entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection will be commissioned and the provincial police directorate will be contacted so that more checks can be carried out. He also announced the abolition of the Styrian "Charter for Living Together in Diversity": "It will be replaced by a new integration mission statement!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
