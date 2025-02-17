Carinthia's municipalities, which are known to have their backs to the wall financially, should be happy about what the parties, including the Association of Municipalities and Towns, should have been discussing today. However, due to the fatal knife attack in Villach, this has been postponed until March. Will the citizens do the same? In the December session of the provincial parliament, the SPÖ requested the "evaluation of all possible exclusive provincial (municipal) levies", and now they want to get down to business. Club chairman Herwig Seiser is trying to reach an agreement on the introduction or increase of levies: "It is important to us that we always proceed with a sense of proportion when structuring these."