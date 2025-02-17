Parties discuss
At a meeting between the Carinthian state parliament parties, ways to save the tight municipal finances are to be discussed. There is agreement on the problem, but not on possible solutions.
Carinthia's municipalities, which are known to have their backs to the wall financially, should be happy about what the parties, including the Association of Municipalities and Towns, should have been discussing today. However, due to the fatal knife attack in Villach, this has been postponed until March. Will the citizens do the same? In the December session of the provincial parliament, the SPÖ requested the "evaluation of all possible exclusive provincial (municipal) levies", and now they want to get down to business. Club chairman Herwig Seiser is trying to reach an agreement on the introduction or increase of levies: "It is important to us that we always proceed with a sense of proportion when structuring these."
Fees for cell phone masts or gambling
Specific examples cited include a vacancy tax, a rezoning tax, a mobilization tax, a cell phone mast tax and a gambling machine tax. The aim is to create new revenue for municipalities and cities, as they "must continue to be able to secure their diverse services." However, it is unlikely to be that simple.
Although the government partner ÖVP is open to the idea of increasing the second home tax, others are rejecting it for the time being. And the opposition's enthusiasm is - naturally - also limited: "The FPÖ is clearly against plans by the SPÖ and ÖVP for new or additional levies and taxes!", FPÖ leader Erwin Angerer complains in advance. Austria is already the world champion when it comes to taxes and levies. Critical comments have also been heard from the ranks of Team Kärnten. The question is: can new or increased levies save municipal finances at all?
