"Krone" commentary
The US president’s “big deals”
Pax Americana, the American peace, is the name for the world order we have been accustomed to for decades. World trade based on the US dollar is secured by US soldiers with military bases around the globe. The UN, World Bank, International Monetary Fund and NATO, the main institutions financed by the USA, function as guardians of the free world. Now, however, the 47th president of the USA is changing the course of history.
Trump is making deals for the USA and ignoring his allies. He wants to solve the Ukraine war as gently as Alexander the Great once solved the Gordian knot with his sword. Trump has spoken to Putin on the phone and has apparently already reached a rough agreement: The conquered territories will remain Russian, Ukraine will not be allowed to join NATO. Trump informed the Ukrainian president afterwards. Europe's heads of state and NATO allies only found out about the plans from the media.
Trump wants to end the Gaza war by the USA taking over the completely destroyed strip: with tourism instead of terrorism. And without residents, who are supposed to build a better life for themselves in other Arab countries.
In fact, Trump is doing what he has announced: everything that benefits the USA and its economy. And anyone who believes that the announcements about Canada, Greenland and Panama were a joke should look for the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
