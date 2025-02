Accident driver was convicted while wiping up tracks

A 26-year-old moped rider was thrown over the hood of a car in a traffic accident in Haid. The man was traveling on the Kremstal Bundesstraße in the direction of Traun when a 33-year-old Romanian in a car came towards him in the municipality of Haid. The 33-year-old wanted to turn left into Neusiedlerstraße and there was a collision. The moped rider suffered injuries of indeterminate severity and was taken to Kepler University Hospital.