Shorter thread of patience
What Upper Austria wants from its politicians
How does Upper Austria feel about the end of the blue-black government negotiations? We asked entrepreneurs, managers, scientists, cultural and media representatives and economic researchers. From Gabriel Felbermayr to Franz Gasselsberger and Iris Schmidt - this is what the decision-makers now want from politicians.
In the end, hardly anyone was surprised by the end of the negotiations between blue and black. But what happens now? What do Upper Austrians think about the unsuccessful government formation so far and what do they wish for? We asked entrepreneurs, managers, economic researchers, representatives of science, culture and the media.
One thing quickly becomes clear: patience is running short because measures are overdue with regard to the business location and the crises are not abating: "We have an unprecedented backlog of reforms, people are unsettled, trust in politics has been shaken," is the message from across the country. That's what the decision-makers are saying:
- Gabriel Felbermayr, Director of WIFO: "In addition to the budget, there are a number of highly urgent matters: Unemployment is rising, the price of electricity is still linked to the price of gas, the inflation crisis is not over, plus the plight of industry - there is enough to do. We need a functioning government for the country quickly."
- Iris Schmidt, Managing Director of AMS Upper Austria: "At the moment, the AMS can only act with what the transitional budget allows. New projects will have to wait. Positive signals and concrete measures are needed to meet the challenges - this is the only way to counteract the negative mood and uncertainty."
- Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of voestalpine: "It is high time to implement the numerous papers on competitiveness and industrial policy in Brussels and Vienna. The political decision-makers must finally take responsibility, otherwise there is a risk of another dramatic exodus of European industry."
- Franz Gasselsberger, Oberbank CEO: "The economy wants predictability and predictability. With the end of the negotiations between Black and Blue, the most urgent issue, the restructuring of the state budget, has been done a disservice. The urgently needed measures continue to be delayed."
- Hermann Schneider, theater director: "I am relieved. The comments made by FPÖ leaders about the Salzburg Festival and public broadcasting made me feel very queasy. I hope that the conservative parties have now learned their lesson and will enter into new talks with a sense of proportion and a willingness to compromise."
- Christine Haiden, President of the OÖ. Presseclub: "Whoever forms a government next should expect resistance from civil society if the right to freedom and diversity of the press is infringed. We now need to set the political course, but neither a restriction of journalists nor the promotion of advertising media with taxpayers' money."
- Stefan Koch, Rector of the JKU: "We see it as our task to bring knowledge based on facts to society and to initiate objective debates from different perspectives. In terms of the positive development of the location, I assume that all of this will also be a concern of a future government."
- Gerti Schatzdorfer-Wölfel, owner of Schatzdorfer Gerätebau: "For the economy, the situation is an absolutely negative amplifier in the recession. We urgently need structural changes, performance incentives and the reduction of unnecessary bureaucracy. This will now be delayed even further and we are weakening ourselves with every passing day."
- Klaus von Moltke, Managing Director of BMW Steyr: "Speed is important - this applies today more than ever. A path that quickly brings about a government that is capable of taking action and shaping policy is to be preferred. I would like to see an active location policy that aims for employment and prosperity - and I hope that the 136 days were not just empty meters towards the goal."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
