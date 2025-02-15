Win an après-ski party with DJ Ötzi

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
15.02.2025 19:29

Gerry Friedle aka DJ Ötzi is bringing his legendary summit tour back to the hottest après-ski hotspots in the Alps in 2025. "Krone" subscribers (print and digital) have the chance to win one of two exclusive VIP packages - including overnight stay, ski passes and a meet & greet with DJ Ötzi!

The DJ Ötzi summit tour has long been a cult event. For seven years now, it has been captivating après-ski fans from all over Europe and ensuring unforgettable party nights in the most popular ski resorts. Wherever DJ Ötzi performs, there is a state of emergency - with his greatest hits, the best après-ski classics and an atmosphere that has to be experienced to be believed.

A tour with record numbers
Wherever DJ Ötzi performs, there is a state of emergency - with his greatest hits, the best après-ski classics and an atmosphere that has to be experienced to be believed. During this time, 91,000 spectators have already visited the tour and an incredible 36,000 meters of altitude have been covered to set up the spectacular stages on the peaks. A total of 1,822 hours were invested in setting up and dismantling, while 11 kilometers of cable were laid to guarantee the perfect sound. Since the start of the tour, DJ Ötzi has already played 4,425 songs - from his own hits to the best après-ski classics. Three hours of partying, singing and dancing - with the best atmosphere, snow-covered mountains as a backdrop and DJ Ötzi in top form.

The highlights in Salzburg & Vorarlberg
 This year's summit tour once again includes several stops in the most beautiful ski resorts in the Alps. The focus is on two very special highlights

  • St. Johann in Snow Space Salzburg on February 23rd
  • Silvretta Montafon (Vorarlberg) on March 22nd

Both tour stops promise an incomparable atmosphere, emotional moments and a party atmosphere at the highest level. Thousands of fans will celebrate together with DJ Ötzi when he gets the ski resorts shaking with his greatest hits.

(Bild: Vanray_pictures by Brina)
(Bild: Vanray_pictures by Brina)
(Bild: Vanray_pictures by Brina)
(Bild: Vanray_pictures by Brina)

 Win VIP packages for yourself and a companion!
With a bit of luck, "Krone" subscribers can win one of two VIP packages for themselves and their companion. You can win the following packages

VIP package for the tour stop at Snow Space Salzburg in St. Johann on February 23rd

  • 1x overnight stay for two people at the 4-star superior Hotel Sonnhof Alpendorf
  • 2x day ski passes for the ski area 
  • 1x meet & greet with DJ Ötzi including autograph and photo opportunity

VIP package for the tour stop at Silvretta Montafon on March 22nd

  • 1x overnight stay for two people at the Sporthotel Silvretta Montafon
  • 2x day ski passes for the ski area
  • 1x meet & greet with DJ Ötzi including autograph and photo opportunity

As a "Krone" subscriber (print & digital) you can now win one of these VIP packages. Simply fill out the form below by the respective closing date (St. Johann February 20; Silvretta Montafon March 17) and with a little luck you could win. Do you have a print subscription? Then get your chance to win HERE!

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

