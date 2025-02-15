Win an après-ski party with DJ Ötzi

A tour with record numbers

Wherever DJ Ötzi performs, there is a state of emergency - with his greatest hits, the best après-ski classics and an atmosphere that has to be experienced to be believed. During this time, 91,000 spectators have already visited the tour and an incredible 36,000 meters of altitude have been covered to set up the spectacular stages on the peaks. A total of 1,822 hours were invested in setting up and dismantling, while 11 kilometers of cable were laid to guarantee the perfect sound. Since the start of the tour, DJ Ötzi has already played 4,425 songs - from his own hits to the best après-ski classics. Three hours of partying, singing and dancing - with the best atmosphere, snow-covered mountains as a backdrop and DJ Ötzi in top form.