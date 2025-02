Avoidance maneuver prevents head-on crash

At around 10.15 a.m. on Monday morning, a 19-year-old man was driving a car on Jaunfeld Straße from Mittlern in the direction of St. Michael ob Bleiburg when a dark car suddenly overtook the silver car in front of him in oncoming traffic. To avoid a head-on collision, the 19-year-old had to swerve to the right - into the ditch.