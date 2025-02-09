Salvini and sustainability

And so, to the delight of many nature conservation associations, concrete is being poured and welded for all it's worth so that the track can be approved this March after test runs. However, if the tests do not lead to a positive result - and there are many indications that they will - Meloni and Salvini will have fabricated a veritable disaster. A new building costing over 80 million would then be built in Cortina, but the competitions would still have to be held somewhere abroad. Conveniently, the next IOC session with new elections will take place in Athens in March. After that, we will know whether Kirsty Coventry, the only female candidate, or one of the five men who also want to succeed Bach will be allowed to continue dealing with the issue. Either way, a good start in office looks different.