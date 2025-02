Why women stay away from the gym

Despite all the benefits, however, women are often less active than they should be: According to the WHO, 20 to 40 percent of them do not reach the recommended minimum of 150 minutes of "moderate to vigorous" physical activity per week, including muscle building on at least two days. At the same time, studies show that women are more likely than men to be dissatisfied with their bodies, which in turn has a negative impact on their well-being and can lead to a loss of self-esteem and even depression, among other things.