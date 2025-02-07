Valentine's Day
Vienna becomes the city of love again for one day
Vienna is showing its romantic side again - because this year Valentine's Day falls on Friday and therefore at the beginning of the weekend, with a particularly large number of offers this time. As a recent Viennese survey shows, the day should be planned with care, as gifts apparently annoy many people.
Showing your feelings on February 14 is becoming increasingly popular in Vienna: 56 percent of all people in the city want to celebrate love on this day, according to a survey by the Viennese economy: 87 percent of all celebrating men want to buy presents for Valentine's Day this year, and the trend is rising - in contrast to only 57 percent of women, and the trend is falling. But perhaps these women are planning an experience together instead of buying a present, as there are more and more offers for this.
Stargazing and more
The offer ranges from luxurious to free, from romantic and relaxed to hot and erotic, and the demand is obviously high. Some events are already fully booked, such as the joint "stargazing" at the planetarium in the Prater. The night sky over Vienna can also be experienced in the Danube Tower, which is entirely reserved for lovers on Valentine's Day. Here too, the multi-course event dinner in the restaurant is already booked out, but there are still a few places left for the evening buffet in the café (€149 per person).
You can experience Vienna at night at eye level on an evening cruise with a four-course menu on the MS Admiral Tegetthoff under the motto "Love magic on the Danube". Therme Wien offers a whole day not only in the water, but also in the water with a specially dedicated day break for couples. If this is not possible on Friday, a voucher for time together sometime later is also an option. Wien-Holding also offers discounts for couples for numerous events until the fall if you book between February 10 and 14.
The "capital of sex"
The Urania lecture hall is both cultural and wicked at the same time: Vienna Museum curator Michaela Lindinger backs up the claim that "Vienna could be called the capital of sex" with numerous arguments from the city's history. The Mozart House is also offering a special guided tour of the composer's "nocturnal adventures" in the city on Valentine's Day at 4.30 pm. And, completely free of charge, but probably with some waiting time, you can once again exchange hot or tender kisses in front of Gustav Klimt's famous "Kiss" in the Belvedere and take a professional photo portrait home with you.
According to the survey by the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, however, it is definitely worth paying attention to the appropriate signals from your loved one before planning Valentine's Day, as the topic is apparently surprisingly sensitive: Although the vast majority expect a gesture of love on this day in particular - according to the survey, 20 percent of women are disappointed if it fails to materialize and 6 percent are even very disappointed - , there is also the opposite: according to the survey, seven percent of women would be "relieved" if they received nothing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.