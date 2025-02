“Dickpics” often a psychological power play

You get them, but you don't actually want them: "dickpics" - photos of penises. This is what happened to male Red Cross employees from Upper Carinthia who, as reported, were sent penis pictures by two of their high-ranking colleagues via a messenger service. One young employee reacted correctly and alerted the works council, and the employer took immediate action. But what is behind this criminal behavior and why do men send photos of their penises to others without being asked?