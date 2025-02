Sexual harassment: When a kiss is (not) one

At the World Cup final in August 2023, the whole world was able to see how soccer association boss Luis Rubiales kissed captain Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth without her consent. Rubiales grabbed Hermoso's head with both hands and pressed his mouth to hers. Consensually, as he says - she, on the other hand, felt "disgust and revulsion", she said at the start of the trial. Such forced intimacy in this constellation would also end up before a judge in Austria: