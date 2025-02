Church landlord negotiates the coalition for the FPÖ

On Monday morning, Michael Fürtbauer is heading back to Vienna: the "Finance and Taxation" negotiating group will meet for two days to pave the way for a blue-black federal government. Whether the negotiations will come to a successful conclusion is, as we all know, uncertain. What is remarkable, however, is that the church landlord from Ohlsdorf, who is virtually unknown to the general public, has become one of the most important government negotiators overnight. Why?