“I have the most loyal fans in Austria”

The tour kick-off on Saturday evening in Wetzlar could not have been more perfect. In the two-hour glittering show, Andrea Berg delivered from the outset what generations hungry for excitement expect from the "Party, Hits, Emotions Tour 2025". The fans experience their favorite singer up close, sometimes barefoot on the catwalk, then in high heels in a constant barrage of mega hits. The live band will accompany the artist through 21 cities. After the premiere in the Hessian district town, the tour continues with great anticipation to Salzburg (February 6), Graz (February 7) and Vienna (February 8).