Melania Trump: from appendage to Iron Lady

The overly wide brim of her hat kept her own husband at bay - what was amusing as a witty hoppala at the inauguration could actually be the first indication of Melania Trump's new role at the side of the 47th US President: "Look, I'm no longer the well-behaved appendage who quietly endures every dirty joke, every humiliation, every betrayal. Look here, I am no longer the one you remember from the first term of the new, old US president. I'm taking my rightful place.