Red-Greens have completed two thirds of the 35 chapters

Tomorrow it's all about the occupation

Negotiations between the Red and Green party leaders will continue from Monday in the early afternoon. Before that, important decisions have to be made in the SPÖ's top committees. It is to be decided who will sit next to Doskozil on the government bench in the future. Apart from Haider-Wallner, Leonhard Schneemann, Daniela Winkler and Heinrich Dorner have a good chance of being elected as provincial councillors.