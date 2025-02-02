Coalition on schedule
Red-Greens have completed two thirds of the 35 chapters
The coalition negotiations between the red and green parties in Burgenland are progressing rapidly. "Our talks are constructive," can be heard from both sides. The parties have already been able to deal with two thirds of the complex range of topics.
From health and care to the economy, the labor market and viticulture to transport, security and research - the negotiating teams sat together for four days with SPÖ state leader Hans Peter Doskozil and Anja Haider-Wallner from the Greens at the helm in order to put together a joint government program.
In more than 30 hours on the 3rd floor of the Culture and Congress Center in Eisenstadt, two thirds of the 35 thematic blocks have already been discussed.
A lot of work for the teams
The meeting room remains empty at the weekend. Work is in full swing behind the scenes. The offices of the clubs of both parties in the Landhaus are bustling with activity.
"The content from the first week's negotiation rounds has to be agreed internally. In direct contact with the negotiating partners, the details of what has been discussed will then be put down on paper," say the two parliamentary groups, who are setting the direction for the future government program.
Positive atmosphere
The assessment of the work to date is unanimous. "Everything is going well, the talks are very constructive. We are right on schedule," is the unanimous comment on the interim assessment.
"Lighthouses" that are of particular importance to both sides are cited as positive examples. Specifically, this relates to climate protection, for example, which is to become even more important as a separate state law. In the course of the negotiations, a sound basis will be created on which far-reaching measures can be built, it was said.
Tomorrow it's all about the occupation
Negotiations between the Red and Green party leaders will continue from Monday in the early afternoon. Before that, important decisions have to be made in the SPÖ's top committees. It is to be decided who will sit next to Doskozil on the government bench in the future. Apart from Haider-Wallner, Leonhard Schneemann, Daniela Winkler and Heinrich Dorner have a good chance of being elected as provincial councillors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
