Last-minute tips for your ski vacation in February

Skiing is still very popular with Austrians. Many winter sports-loving families are drawn to the mountains, especially during the semester break. In recent years, the trend towards short-term bookings has increased. If the weather - and in particular the snow conditions - are right, then people are booking first. This year, things are looking very good in the ski resorts in terms of snow, even if the recent southerly foehn has somewhat affected the beautiful winter landscapes in some places.