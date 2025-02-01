Hotels, rental skis & co.
Last-minute tips for your ski vacation in February
Starting signal for the semester break in the first federal states! For many families this means: Off to the slopes! As with other holidays, the trend here is towards increasingly last-minute bookings. The "Krone" therefore took a look at where there is still free accommodation, what to consider when hiring skis and how to get the cheapest ticket.
Skiing is still very popular with Austrians. Many winter sports-loving families are drawn to the mountains, especially during the semester break. In recent years, the trend towards short-term bookings has increased. If the weather - and in particular the snow conditions - are right, then people are booking first. This year, things are looking very good in the ski resorts in terms of snow, even if the recent southerly foehn has somewhat affected the beautiful winter landscapes in some places.
It's therefore still worth booking a winter vacation now for those making last-minute decisions - we'll tell you here where it's most worthwhile, including when it comes to lift tickets and ski equipment. Plus: What the algorithm that determines what you pay looks like - and how you can outsmart the companies.
