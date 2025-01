This is how much you earn at Nordsee, Vapiano & Co.

No school education, perhaps no apprenticeship qualification? System catering is still happy to receive applications. Because there is a shortage of employees in this sector in particular. It's clear that McDonald's at the till or Burgerking behind the counter don't have big money lying around for staff. Nevertheless, wages are clearly regulated. The collective agreement for the hotel and catering industry applies to all staff employed by fast food chains. Some companies go even further: McDonald's has its own collective agreement for its employees - the Krone reported!