Still doing his rounds at the age of 98

"Good morning!" Ernst Royer, born in 1926, does his laps in his hotel every day. After swimming, as he does every morning. And he's 98. "It's a biblical age," laughs "the engineer", as everyone calls him. "You just forget a lot, but interestingly enough, memories from 50 or 60 years ago suddenly come back to me. I still walk my route every day. At my age, most people's runs get worn out."