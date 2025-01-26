Chicago: Officials launch operations against migrants

Trump has Colombia in his sights

Meanwhile, Trump wants to impose tariffs and far-reaching sanctions against Colombia because the South American country is refusing to allow deportation flights to land. In a post on his "Truth Social" platform on Sunday, Trump announced that the United States would impose tariffs of 25 percent on all Colombian goods entering the United States. The tariffs are then to be increased to 50 percent within a week. Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, an economist and leftist, has said he will not allow US deportation flights carrying migrants to land.