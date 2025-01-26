Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Multi-day raids

Chicago: Officials launch operations against migrants

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 20:30

Officials from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have begun "targeted operations" against undocumented migrants in the Chicago metropolitan area around a week after President Donald Trump took office. 

0 Kommentare

They are being supported by law enforcement agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), ICE announced. The aim is to "enforce the immigration laws of the USA".

Authorities have been given additional powers
The aim is also to "ensure public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal migrants out of our communities". The US broadcaster CNN wrote of a "blitz" in which several federal authorities were given additional powers to arrest undocumented immigrants in the US. The exact extent was initially unclear. However, the broadcaster reported that it was an operation lasting several days that would extend across the entire country.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced on Twitter that it would support the immigration authority's operations: 

Trump's right-wing populist administration had pushed ahead with the arrest and deportation of undocumented migrants in recent days. To date, however, the actions had fallen short of what the president and his people had pithily announced as an unprecedented program of mass deportations.

Trump has Colombia in his sights
Meanwhile, Trump wants to impose tariffs and far-reaching sanctions against Colombia because the South American country is refusing to allow deportation flights to land. In a post on his "Truth Social" platform on Sunday, Trump announced that the United States would impose tariffs of 25 percent on all Colombian goods entering the United States. The tariffs are then to be increased to 50 percent within a week. Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, an economist and leftist, has said he will not allow US deportation flights carrying migrants to land.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf