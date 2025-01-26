Multi-day raids
Chicago: Officials launch operations against migrants
Officials from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have begun "targeted operations" against undocumented migrants in the Chicago metropolitan area around a week after President Donald Trump took office.
They are being supported by law enforcement agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), ICE announced. The aim is to "enforce the immigration laws of the USA".
Authorities have been given additional powers
The aim is also to "ensure public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal migrants out of our communities". The US broadcaster CNN wrote of a "blitz" in which several federal authorities were given additional powers to arrest undocumented immigrants in the US. The exact extent was initially unclear. However, the broadcaster reported that it was an operation lasting several days that would extend across the entire country.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced on Twitter that it would support the immigration authority's operations:
Trump's right-wing populist administration had pushed ahead with the arrest and deportation of undocumented migrants in recent days. To date, however, the actions had fallen short of what the president and his people had pithily announced as an unprecedented program of mass deportations.
Trump has Colombia in his sights
Meanwhile, Trump wants to impose tariffs and far-reaching sanctions against Colombia because the South American country is refusing to allow deportation flights to land. In a post on his "Truth Social" platform on Sunday, Trump announced that the United States would impose tariffs of 25 percent on all Colombian goods entering the United States. The tariffs are then to be increased to 50 percent within a week. Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, an economist and leftist, has said he will not allow US deportation flights carrying migrants to land.
