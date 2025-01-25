“I’ve been working for months for this moment”

"Rapids' style suits me perfectly"

His three brothers are also all professional footballers at Dinamo Zagreb, Maastricht and AS Hosingen. But Ryan is the "most valuable" with a market value of two million euros, won the league and cup with Ferencváros Budapest and proved to be a prolific scorer (25 goals). It was only at Stoke that things didn't work out in the Championship: "That was also down to the style of play, if you only touch three balls a half, you can't get into a flow," says the 27-year-old. "I want to be involved in the game, not just wait in front of goal. Rapids' style suits me perfectly. We want the ball and are very aggressive. The stadium and fans are also incredible, you feel this very special connection."