Rapid debut from Mmaee:
“I’ve been working for months for this moment”
Ryan Mmaee celebrated his debut in Rapid's 4:2 test against Tallinn. After 30 minutes, the muscle "reported" again.
"So, what do you think of Ryan Mmaee?" Sporting director Katzer's question (with a grin) to the "Krone" during training in Benidorm was only rhetorical. He didn't need confirmation. The Belgian with Moroccan roots gave a strong performance, holding the ball, using his body and often finishing powerfully.
"I feel good, I'm not in any pain and my head is ready," said the striker on Saturday. At the end of the Spain camp, Mmaee finally made his debut in the 4:2 win (over two 60-minute periods) against Estonian double winners Levadia Tallinn. "I've been working for months for this moment," said a delighted Mmaee.
Even if he only played 30 minutes because the muscle closed up again. "We reacted in time, no new injury," said coach Klauß, taking him off the pitch early.
Mmaee had already been loaned out from Stoke City in the summer as "immediate help". But then he injured himself during the first training session - Mmaee: "The shooting training may have come too early." As was his comeback - the thigh injury became acute again. A new club, a new city and then six months of rehab - that was hard to digest. "But the team welcomed me well, I was there for the meetings and always remained positive," says Mmaee, who is now expected to compensate for the painful absence of Guido Burgstaller.
"Rapids' style suits me perfectly"
His three brothers are also all professional footballers at Dinamo Zagreb, Maastricht and AS Hosingen. But Ryan is the "most valuable" with a market value of two million euros, won the league and cup with Ferencváros Budapest and proved to be a prolific scorer (25 goals). It was only at Stoke that things didn't work out in the Championship: "That was also down to the style of play, if you only touch three balls a half, you can't get into a flow," says the 27-year-old. "I want to be involved in the game, not just wait in front of goal. Rapids' style suits me perfectly. We want the ball and are very aggressive. The stadium and fans are also incredible, you feel this very special connection."
Option to buy
Which is why Mmaee has not ruled out staying in Vienna beyond the summer. Rapid has an option to buy. But step by step. The expectations of Mmaee are high. A sign of trust for him: "Pressure is normal, I'm used to it. I'm there to help." When the thigh finally "holds".
