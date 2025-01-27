No breather
After the chief executive reshuffle, the armchair shift at KTM continues
KTM's battle to restructure the company continues apace: after Stefan Pierer's resignation from the executive chair at KTM AG and Pierer Mobility AG was finalized last week, the Extraordinary General Meeting is being held today, Monday, in Munderfing. Remus boss Stephan Zöchling will present himself to the shareholders.
North 20 industrial estate in Munderfing: three minutes by car from the main KTM plant in Mattighofen, the extraordinary general meeting of Pierer Mobility AG will take place on Monday in the "House of Brands". The parent company of the motorcycle manufacturer, which has slipped into insolvency, has convened the meeting to set the formal course for the restructuring of the company.
Two of the three items on the agenda revolve around the planned capital increase, which is intended to raise fresh money for the Group. The Management Board around Gottfried Neumeister and Stefan Pierer wants to obtain the green light from shareholders for financial instruments of up to 900 million euros.
Remus boss stands for election to the Supervisory Board
In addition to the approval of the measures necessary for restructuring, a change in the Supervisory Board is also on the agenda. Remus CEO Stephan Zöchling is standing for election to the Supervisory Board, from which the previous Chairman Josef Blazicek will step down in favor of Zöchling. The manager with restructuring experience has been a member of the Management Board of Pierer Industrie AG since the beginning of the year.
Acquired in Italy only in September 2024
The 53-year-old, who is based in Vienna, worked for several years in Oleg Deripaska's group in Russia, secured the remaining assets of the former Sberbank Europe AG in June 2023 and only acquired the Italian GLM Group with Remus in September 2024. "He is not a professional restructurer like others, but he can certainly help as a supervisory board member," says Florian Beckermann, board member of the investors' association, for whom Zöchling's involvement raises questions: "Does he bring money with him? Where does it come from?"
The fact is: with the election of Zöchling, the armchair shuffling in the KTM Group continues. It was only last Thursday that the previous Co-Managing Director Gottfried Neumeister was promoted to the top chair at KTM AG and Pierer Mobility AG. Owner Stefan Pierer is taking a back seat, becoming Co-Managing Director instead of CEO.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.