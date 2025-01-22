More mammoth is hardly possible for Salzburg against Real

"If we remain in awe, we have no chance," says Salzburg coach Thomas Letsch for the Bulls' match against Real Madrid. A mammoth task awaits. Although the "mammoth" has probably never been bigger for Salzburg. Mega stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are waiting on the other side. In addition, Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most successful coaches of all time, sits on the bench of the "royals". So what can we expect from Salzburg in this unequal test of strength? Given the starting position, the answer should be viewed somewhat detached from the result. Because even the biggest optimists would put their money on a win for Real. There are too many things in favor of the "white ballet". A heavy defeat with a difference of four or five goals cannot be ruled out.