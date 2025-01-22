Vorteilswelt
"Krone" column

More mammoth is hardly possible for Salzburg against Real

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 16:30

Salzburg face a truly mammoth task in their Champions League match against Real Madrid. Stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. await the Bulls. A "Krone" column by Sebastian Steinbichler.

"If we remain in awe, we have no chance," says Salzburg coach Thomas Letsch for the Bulls' match against Real Madrid. A mammoth task awaits. Although the "mammoth" has probably never been bigger for Salzburg. Mega stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are waiting on the other side. In addition, Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most successful coaches of all time, sits on the bench of the "royals". So what can we expect from Salzburg in this unequal test of strength? Given the starting position, the answer should be viewed somewhat detached from the result. Because even the biggest optimists would put their money on a win for Real. There are too many things in favor of the "white ballet". A heavy defeat with a difference of four or five goals cannot be ruled out.

And yet it is possible to leave the huge pitch at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with your head held high. If the performance is right. If Mads Bidstrup and Co. play cheekily and with heart, there will be enough applause from the 4,500 fans who have traveled to Salzburg even if the result is negative. A passionate performance would also be a clear sign that they have earned this bonus game. And a first step in the right direction. This can and must be expected from Salzburg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
