"Krone" column
More mammoth is hardly possible for Salzburg against Real
Salzburg face a truly mammoth task in their Champions League match against Real Madrid. Stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. await the Bulls. A "Krone" column by Sebastian Steinbichler.
"If we remain in awe, we have no chance," says Salzburg coach Thomas Letsch for the Bulls' match against Real Madrid. A mammoth task awaits. Although the "mammoth" has probably never been bigger for Salzburg. Mega stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are waiting on the other side. In addition, Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most successful coaches of all time, sits on the bench of the "royals". So what can we expect from Salzburg in this unequal test of strength? Given the starting position, the answer should be viewed somewhat detached from the result. Because even the biggest optimists would put their money on a win for Real. There are too many things in favor of the "white ballet". A heavy defeat with a difference of four or five goals cannot be ruled out.
And yet it is possible to leave the huge pitch at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with your head held high. If the performance is right. If Mads Bidstrup and Co. play cheekily and with heart, there will be enough applause from the 4,500 fans who have traveled to Salzburg even if the result is negative. A passionate performance would also be a clear sign that they have earned this bonus game. And a first step in the right direction. This can and must be expected from Salzburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.